Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview of Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD

Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kcomt works at HYPERTENSION NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Wyncote, PA, Lansdale, PA and Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kcomt's Office Locations

  1
    Hypertension - Nephrology Associates
    735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 1, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 657-2012
  2
    Wyncote Dialysis
    1000 Easton Rd Ste 250, Wyncote, PA 19095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 884-3398
  3
    Weis Pharmacy
    1551 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-6192
  4
    1700 Markley St, Norristown, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 313-8760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, German
    • 1285744516
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juanita Kcomt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kcomt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kcomt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kcomt has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kcomt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kcomt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kcomt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kcomt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kcomt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

