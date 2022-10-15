Overview of Dr. Juanita Thorpe, DPM

Dr. Juanita Thorpe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Thorpe works at East Liberty Family Health Care Center in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Fleetwood, PA and Bernville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.