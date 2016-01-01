Overview of Dr. Juanita Villasis-Lopez, MD

Dr. Juanita Villasis-Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Villasis-Lopez works at Mobile Adult Care in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.