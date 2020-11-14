See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Elkhart, IN
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Juanito Uy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Uy works at Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Elkhart Clinic
    303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 (574) 296-3200

  Elkhart General Hospital
  Goshen Health Hospital

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperthyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Female Infertility
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nosebleed
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Biopsy
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2020
    He is an excellent doctors that not only listens , but also cares about the patient !!!!
    Carolyn — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Juanito Uy, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1851531149
    Medical Education
    DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
