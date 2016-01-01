Dr. Juaquita Callaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juaquita Callaway, MD
Overview of Dr. Juaquita Callaway, MD
Dr. Juaquita Callaway, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Callaway works at
Dr. Callaway's Office Locations
Holistic Gynecology Inc.2785 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 107, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 205-0405
- 2 798 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (404) 688-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juaquita Callaway, MD
- Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629075544
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaway.
