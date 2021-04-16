See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD

Oncology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD

Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.

Dr. Brown works at LEVINE CANCER INSTITUTE AT CAROLINAS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Levine Cancer Institute At Carolinas Healthcare System
    1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Cleveland
  • Atrium Health Lincoln

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2021
    I visited Dr. Brown for a very rare vaginal cancer and she was wonderful.! Coming from MD Anderson, she was familiar with my condition and knew how to treat it. She was reassuring, comforting and compassionate as well as energetic. We are lucky to have someone in Charlotte that has experienced treating difficult conditions and who also brings cutting edge medicine to our community. I am very thankful that I didn't have to go elsewhere for treatment.
    LeeK — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972685105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at LEVINE CANCER INSTITUTE AT CAROLINAS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

