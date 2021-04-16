Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD
Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Levine Cancer Institute At Carolinas Healthcare System1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Brown for a very rare vaginal cancer and she was wonderful.! Coming from MD Anderson, she was familiar with my condition and knew how to treat it. She was reassuring, comforting and compassionate as well as energetic. We are lucky to have someone in Charlotte that has experienced treating difficult conditions and who also brings cutting edge medicine to our community. I am very thankful that I didn't have to go elsewhere for treatment.
About Dr. Jubilee Brown, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972685105
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
