Dr. Judd Boczko, MD

Urology
3.3 (49)
Map Pin Small White Plains, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Judd Boczko, MD

Dr. Judd Boczko, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Boczko works at WESTMED Medical Group in White Plains, NY with other offices in Purchase, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boczko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WESTMED Medical Group
    210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 682-6470
  2. 2
    WESTMED Medical Group
    3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 848-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nephrolithiasis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Nephrolithiasis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Dr. Judd Boczko, was very attentive and showed much compassion to my condition. He interpreted the laboratory results to me in great detail. He demonstrated expertise in diagnosing and recommending Surgery in the removal of my Kidney Stone via Laser. He prescribed to me medications to mitigate the pain and provided explanation of all medicines. I also must praise his Staff for demonstrating affection and patience towards m, due to my hearing disability.
    Richard — Mar 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judd Boczko, MD
    About Dr. Judd Boczko, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740258169
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judd Boczko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boczko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boczko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boczko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boczko has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boczko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Boczko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boczko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boczko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boczko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

