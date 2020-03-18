Dr. Judd Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judd Cummings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judd Cummings, MD
Dr. Judd Cummings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Ne and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings' Office Locations
- 1 4614 E Shea Blvd Ste D, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
-
2
Scottsdale Office9700 N 91st St Ste B108, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 258-8500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
Dr Cummings did a fantastic job doing a total hip replacement 4 weeks ago. I was in constant pain and increasingly unable to keep up with day to day responsibilities. I traveled from out of state to meet with him to discuss SuperPath total hip replacement. He explained the procedure, looked at my specific case and determined that I was a candidate for SuperPATH. He was very thorough and reassuring. Very kind and pleasant to talk to. I found him to be patient in answering questions. I left feeling very relaxed regarding his competency in performing this surgery. He was able to schedule the surgery a few weeks later. The surgery and hospital stay went very smoothly. His staff was very efficient as was the hospital. I was up walking the day of surgery with little to no pain. I never had to take narcotic pain medicine after surgery and recovery. He followed up at the hospital before being discharged. I began using a cane when I returned home for a week before walking unassisted.
About Dr. Judd Cummings, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Danish
- 1043437965
Education & Certifications
- Huntsman Cancer Center-University Of Utah
- Campbell Clinic-University Of Tennessee
- Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Ne
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings speaks Danish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.