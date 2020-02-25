Dr. Fastenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD
Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Fastenberg's Office Locations
Glen Cove Hospital101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7472
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative with my son and myself. The office staff were great and there was very little wait time.
About Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
