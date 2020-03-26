Dr. Judd Partridge, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judd Partridge, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Partridge's Office Locations
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Utah - Cottonwood6710 S Blackstone Rd Ste 104, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 Directions (385) 381-3112Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Utah - Tooele156 E 2000 N Ste 200, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (435) 254-5784
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Utah - South Jordan4775 W Daybreak Pkwy Ste 104, South Jordan, UT 84009 Directions (435) 264-6018
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Partridge and his staff did a phenomenal job extracting my son’s wisdom teeth and using a laser to un-tie his tongue. My son has had a speedy recovery and we are extremely pleased with the results and with the care he received!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital-Puget Sound
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
