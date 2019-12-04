Dr. Juddi Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juddi Yeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Juddi Yeh, MD
Dr. Juddi Yeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Yeh's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center800 Scott and White Dr Fl 1, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yeh has stayed late to see me. She has answered all by questions as well as my family questions about my cancer. She is patient and knowledgable and she will research and give you print outs of anything that you ask about. She will most definately make you feel that you can and will become cancer free. (By the way, I am cancer free now)
About Dr. Juddi Yeh, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427271154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.