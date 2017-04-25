Dr. Juddson Chason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juddson Chason, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juddson Chason, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Dr. Chason's Office Locations
Conemaugh Physician Group Urology1111 Franklin St Ste 410, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chasen has that unique ability to develop almost instant rapport with a patient, namely me. Dr. Chasen will not only discuss medical related issues with a patient, but discuss other matters in a persons life, of course within reason. This I find very rare in the medical world and totally refreshing. I would not for one minute hesitate recommending Dr. Chasen not only as a competent medical practitioner, but also as a friend.
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376668228
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Dr. Chason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chason has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.