Overview of Dr. Juddson Chason, MD

Dr. Juddson Chason, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.



Dr. Chason works at Conemaugh Physicians Urology in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.