Dr. Jude Cook, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jude Cook, MD

Dr. Jude Cook, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center

Dr. Cook works at Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital
    8338 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 494-6015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Brain Disorders
Computer-Assisted Brain Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Brain Disorders
Computer-Assisted Brain Surgery

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Brain Disorders
Computer-Assisted Brain Surgery
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Sacrum Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jude Cook, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1205940467
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Clinical Pathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jude Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

