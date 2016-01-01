Dr. Jude Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jude Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Jude Cook, MD
Dr. Jude Cook, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital8338 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 494-6015
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
About Dr. Jude Cook, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1205940467
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.