Overview of Dr. Jude Espinoza, MD

Dr. Jude Espinoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Espinoza works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - City Base in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.