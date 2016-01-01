Dr. Jude Mugerwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mugerwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jude Mugerwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jude Mugerwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Dr. Mugerwa works at
Locations
Chi Berkley1 TECH PARK DR, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 534-3850
Johnstown Heart and Vascular Center374 Theatre Dr, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 619-4587
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jude Mugerwa, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
