Dr. Jude Okugbeni, MD
Overview of Dr. Jude Okugbeni, MD
Dr. Jude Okugbeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Okugbeni's Office Locations
Sandy Springs Family Medicine and Urgent8640 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30350 Directions (770) 696-2697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jude is very nice and compassionate. He takes his time in caring for his patients.
About Dr. Jude Okugbeni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okugbeni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okugbeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Okugbeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okugbeni.
