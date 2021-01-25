Overview of Dr. Jude Okugbeni, MD

Dr. Jude Okugbeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Okugbeni works at SANDY SPRINGS FAMILY MEDICINE AND URGENT in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.