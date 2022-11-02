See All General Surgeons in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Bala Cynwyd, PA
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO

Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Opoku-Agyeman works at Plastic Surgery Center in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Opoku-Agyeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Valley Aesthetics LLC
    19 Montgomery Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 667-1888
  2. 2
    Oxygen Oasis Hyperbaric Wellness Center LLC
    848 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 563-2828
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2022
    He is the GOAT. So knowledgeable with great bedside manners.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO
    About Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619225091
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Opoku-Agyeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Opoku-Agyeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opoku-Agyeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opoku-Agyeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opoku-Agyeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

