Overview of Dr. Jude Verzosa, MD

Dr. Jude Verzosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Verzosa works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.