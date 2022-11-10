Overview of Dr. Judeth McGann, MD

Dr. Judeth McGann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGann works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.