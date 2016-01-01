Overview of Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD

Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Gerardis works at Ob. Gyn. PA in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.