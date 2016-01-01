Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerardis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD
Overview of Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD
Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Gerardis' Office Locations
Ob. Gyn. PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judi Gerardis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gerardis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerardis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerardis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerardis has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerardis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerardis speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerardis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerardis.
