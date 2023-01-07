Dr. Judit Dunai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judit Dunai, MD
Overview of Dr. Judit Dunai, MD
Dr. Judit Dunai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
NortheastEndocrinology1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 330, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-8320
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She manages her time well so you do not have to wait forever to see her and she keeps up with the latest studies. Very smart doctor!!!
About Dr. Judit Dunai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982852729
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunai has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunai.
