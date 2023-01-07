Overview of Dr. Judit Dunai, MD

Dr. Judit Dunai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.



Dr. Dunai works at Northeast Endocrinology in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.