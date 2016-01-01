Dr. Judit Stenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judit Stenn, MD
Overview
Dr. Judit Stenn, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine.
Dr. Stenn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Windsor Dermatology59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 336-2219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stenn?
About Dr. Judit Stenn, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1407823669
Education & Certifications
- Yale Schl Med
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stenn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stenn works at
Dr. Stenn speaks French and German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.