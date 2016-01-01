See All Dermatologists in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Judit Stenn, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Judit Stenn, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine.

Dr. Stenn works at Windsor Dermatology in East Windsor, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Windsor Dermatology
    59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 336-2219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Judit Stenn, MD

  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and German
NPI Number
  • 1407823669
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Yale Schl Med
Internship
  • Hospital of Saint Raphael
Medical Education
  • University of Connecticut School Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judit Stenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stenn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stenn works at Windsor Dermatology in East Windsor, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stenn’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stenn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

