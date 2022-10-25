Dr. Judith Andreano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andreano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Andreano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Andreano, MD is a Dermatologist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Andreano works at
Locations
Dermatology Partners Inc2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Partners Inc16712 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 238-0360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Judith M Andreano MD Inc10800 Pearl Rd Ste B5, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 238-0360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've moved back home to care for mu Mom who just celebrated her 87th B-Day. 18 months ago I noticed an unusual spot on Mom's arm. Being a caretaker, I knew it didn't look normal. The staff were very accommodating. Dr. Judith made sure to not scare Mom, and made her relaxed & gives you a true feeling of trust & confidence. I've recommended Dr. Judith to my Mom's friend who has told me how much she trust Dr. Judith.
About Dr. Judith Andreano, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316939911
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Andreano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andreano works at
Dr. Andreano has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreano.
