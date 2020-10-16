Dr. Bateman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Bateman, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Bateman, MD
Dr. Judith Bateman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Bateman's Office Locations
Oakland Arthritis Center P C.32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 120, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 646-1965
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bateman is great. She's compassionate, gentle and yet an excellent doctor. I've seen her for around 8 years and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Judith Bateman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bateman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bateman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bateman has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bateman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bateman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bateman.
