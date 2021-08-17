Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
University Orthopedic Associates601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Professional, empathetic, and caring. She fit me into her schedule on a busy day.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese and Yiddish
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
- Medical Center Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Dr. Baumhauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumhauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumhauer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumhauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baumhauer speaks Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese and Yiddish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumhauer.
