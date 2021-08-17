See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD

Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Baumhauer works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baumhauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopedic Associates
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency















Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur









Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    

    

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Professional, empathetic, and caring. She fit me into her schedule on a busy day.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD
    About Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1073554473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
    Internship
    • Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baumhauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baumhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baumhauer works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Baumhauer’s profile.

    Dr. Baumhauer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumhauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Baumhauer speaks Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese and Yiddish.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumhauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumhauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumhauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

