Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD
Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Bedoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bedoy's Office Locations
-
1
Judith M Bedoy3975 Jackson St Ste 207, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 355-7551
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedoy?
Dr. Bedoy is an amazing doctor. My baby is 5 months and I’ve been taking her there since she was born. She is the perfect doctor for us as she is the perfect combination of Mexican and American medicinal practices. She is super friendly with my baby and I can tell she really loves what she does and my baby really loves her. It is so comforting going to her with any concerns or questioned because she is super honest and helpful. Thank you Dr. Bedoy we will be coming to you forever !!
About Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1396831145
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Hospital Civil De Gudalajara
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedoy works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.