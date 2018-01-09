Overview

Dr. Judith Blackwell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Blackwell works at The Women's Health Group in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.