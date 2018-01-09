Dr. Judith Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Blackwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Blackwell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Blackwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Broken Arrow Medical Group LLC9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 350, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 293-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackwell?
She was my doctor for close to 20 years if that is saying something. She listens to your concerns, addresses all of your issues and has a wonderful caring bedside manner.
About Dr. Judith Blackwell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1568493179
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Utah Health Sciences Center
- University of Oklahoma
- U Okla-Tulsa Med Coll
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackwell works at
Dr. Blackwell has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.