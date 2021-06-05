Dr. Judith Blitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Blitman, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Blitman, MD
Dr. Judith Blitman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Blitman works at
Dr. Blitman's Office Locations
-
1
Judith A Blitman MD103 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 799-3348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blitman?
Dr. Blitman was attentive, sympathetic and helpful. A good listener.
About Dr. Judith Blitman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164599270
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Psych Inst Columbia Coll
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blitman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.