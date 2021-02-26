Overview of Dr. Judith Bluvstein, MD

Dr. Judith Bluvstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bluvstein works at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.