Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD

Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Brinkman works at COLORADO SPRINGS HEALTH PARTNERS in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brinkman's Office Locations

    Colorado Springs Health Partners
    6340 BARNES RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 522-1135
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Maternal Anemia

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 08, 2019
    Dr. Brinkman is absolutely wonderful! She has always made me feel comfortable, well informed, doesn’t rush through visits and she just has the most amazing bedside manner. She delivered my twins 13 years ago and continues to take care of my GYN needs. She is extremely busy meaning getting in for surgery could take some time for non-urgent matters but that’s a sign of a wonderful physician that takes her time with each of her patients.
    Oct 08, 2019
    About Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356330617
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • MIDLAND LUTHERAN COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brinkman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brinkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brinkman works at COLORADO SPRINGS HEALTH PARTNERS in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Brinkman’s profile.

    Dr. Brinkman has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

