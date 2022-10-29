Overview

Dr. Judith Brooks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at Hospice of the Treasure Coast Incorporated in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.