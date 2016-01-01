Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Cabrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Cabrera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cabrera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Landmark Medical of San Diego PC9665 Chesapeake Dr Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 320-8976
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabrera?
About Dr. Judith Cabrera, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710202734
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.