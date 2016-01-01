Dr. Judith Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Carlson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.
Ascension Medical Group19475 W North Ave Ste 306, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 780-4260
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Med College Wisc Affilhosps
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Neurology
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.