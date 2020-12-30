Dr. Judith Carpentier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpentier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Carpentier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Carpentier, MD
Dr. Judith Carpentier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Carpentier works at
Dr. Carpentier's Office Locations
-
1
Dowd Medical Association2 Haven St Unit 309, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-6249
-
2
Dowd Medical Associates107 Woburn St, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-4250
-
3
Winchester Hospital41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpentier?
Dr Carpentier is very kind, listens well, and was very thorough when helping me figure out my early menopause symptoms. She walked me through all my testing options and really listened to me. I never felt rushed and she was very reassuring.
About Dr. Judith Carpentier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588656482
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpentier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpentier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpentier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpentier works at
Dr. Carpentier has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpentier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carpentier speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpentier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpentier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpentier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpentier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.