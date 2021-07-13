Dr. Judith Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Castillo, MD
Dr. Judith Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hospital|John Dempsey Hospital|Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center|The Hospital of Central Connecticut - New Britain General
Primed Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists112 Quarry Rd Ste 250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 371-7048
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Castillo consistently delivers quality medical care with genuine concern, care, and compassion. I have been treated by Dr. Castillo for over 10 years and recommend her to everyone. She is a rare find in today's medical world. You will not be disappointed when in her care. Thanks for everything Dr. C!
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Hartford Hospital|John Dempsey Hospital|Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center|The Hospital of Central Connecticut - New Britain General
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
