Dr. Judith Castillo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hospital|John Dempsey Hospital|Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center|The Hospital of Central Connecticut - New Britain General

Dr. Castillo works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primed Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists
    112 Quarry Rd Ste 250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 371-7048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Abnormal Thyroid
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Abnormal Thyroid

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Castillo consistently delivers quality medical care with genuine concern, care, and compassion. I have been treated by Dr. Castillo for over 10 years and recommend her to everyone. She is a rare find in today's medical world. You will not be disappointed when in her care. Thanks for everything Dr. C!
    Alison A — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Judith Castillo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1205034600
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital|John Dempsey Hospital|Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center|The Hospital of Central Connecticut - New Britain General
    • Saint Vincents Medical Center
    • Saint Vincents Medical Center
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Castillo’s profile.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

