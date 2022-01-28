Overview of Dr. Judith Cecil, MD

Dr. Judith Cecil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.