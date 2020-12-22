See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Judith Favor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Favor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Favor works at Sparks & Favor, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparks & Favor PC
    2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 700, Birmingham, AL 35209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2020
    Dr. Favor is very professional, kind and patient. I have been a patient of hers since she started practicing. I wouldn't go anywhere else. She's an awesome Doctor.
    Janice James Douthard — Dec 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Judith Favor, MD
    About Dr. Judith Favor, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427142637
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Judson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Favor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Favor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Favor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Favor works at Sparks & Favor, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Favor’s profile.

    Dr. Favor has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Favor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

