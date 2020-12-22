Overview

Dr. Judith Favor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Favor works at Sparks & Favor, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.