Overview of Dr. Judith Feick, MD

Dr. Judith Feick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Feick works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Pike Creek in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.