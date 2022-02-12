Overview of Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD

Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Gorelick works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT, Milford, CT and Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.