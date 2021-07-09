Overview

Dr. Judith Hong, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Redwood Family Dermatology in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Ukiah, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.