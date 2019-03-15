See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aiken, SC
Dr. Judith Hoover, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Judith Hoover, MD

Dr. Judith Hoover, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Hoover works at Parkside Women's Centre in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Hoover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkside Women's Centre
    1518 Two Notch Rd Se, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 649-7746
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Judith Hoover, MD

