Dr. Judith Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Johnson, MD
Dr. Judith Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Johnson so much that our 2 kids still see her in Federal Way after she moved from Tacoma Kaiser.
About Dr. Judith Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1467445270
Education & Certifications
- University Of AZ
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.