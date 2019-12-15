Overview

Dr. Judith Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Levinson and Cardenas PA in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.