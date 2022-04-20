Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Kaye, MD
Dr. Judith Kaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
North Hills Psychological Services P.c.5000 McKnight Rd Ste 207, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-1481
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yes, you have to wait but I have never felt rushed. She answers my questions in depth. She checks the bloodwork my pcp does to make sure my meds aren’t hurting me.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861580318
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kaye accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
