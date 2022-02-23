Overview of Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD

Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.



Dr. Kennedy works at Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.