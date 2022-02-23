Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD
Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
-
1
Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6663
-
2
Ppg - Obgyn Fort Wayne1818 Carew St Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 425-6650
-
3
Parkview Cancer Institute - Inpatient Oncology Unit11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Dr. Kennedy delivered all of our children. She passionate, takes time to explain everything and even makes sure all family members are involved in the arrival. She performed all of my csections and I can hands down say it was a pleasant and amazing experience. I travel about an hour one to get to her office. I would never go anywhere else. She is true my the best!!
About Dr. Judith Kennedy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790963494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.