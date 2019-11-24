Overview of Dr. Judith Kinzy, MD

Dr. Judith Kinzy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Kinzy works at Faculty Internal Medicine in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.