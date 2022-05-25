Overview of Dr. Judith Kirby, MD

Dr. Judith Kirby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Kirby works at Judith A Kirby, MD - Kirby Eye Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Migraine and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.