Dr. Judith Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Kramer, MD
Dr. Judith Kramer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
-
1
Linden Oaks Internal Medicine Llp30 Hagen Dr Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 641-0400
-
2
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Kramer was the doctor on call tonight;;she called me at home promptly and was extremely solicitous and helpful..
About Dr. Judith Kramer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386619153
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
