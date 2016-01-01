Dr. Judith Kwarteng Amaning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwarteng Amaning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Kwarteng Amaning, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Kwarteng Amaning, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Galveston, TX.
Dr. Kwarteng Amaning works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-1501Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwarteng Amaning?
About Dr. Judith Kwarteng Amaning, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992051072
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwarteng Amaning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwarteng Amaning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwarteng Amaning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwarteng Amaning works at
Dr. Kwarteng Amaning has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwarteng Amaning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwarteng Amaning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwarteng Amaning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwarteng Amaning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwarteng Amaning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.