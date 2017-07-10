Dr. Judith Levitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Levitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Levitan, MD
Dr. Judith Levitan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Levitan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levitan's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Health Consultants121 S 8th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 333-4822
-
2
Women's Health Consultants PA - Whc Chicago Avenue Minneapolis Clinic2800 Chicago Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 775-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levitan?
I have been seeing Dr Levitan for almost 15 years. She didn't deliver my babies (3) of them but we wouldn't have them at all without her. Yearly visits are not only beneficial but also like short therapy sessions. They don't rush you out the door. She cares for her patients health and happiness. She wasn't judgmental when I was very overweight and she is straight forward about her recommendations. The entire practice at WHC I would recommend to my daughter and friends and family.
About Dr. Judith Levitan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902828411
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitan works at
Dr. Levitan has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.